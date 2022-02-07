PSL 2022: Karachi Kings owner, Salman Iqbal issues apology for team’s poor performance

Karachi Kings owner, Salman Iqbal has issued an apology for the team’s poor performance!

Karachi Kings’ performance in the current leg of HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) has been so far the worst.

KK hasn’t been able to win a single match at season seven.

After losing all five matches, Karachi Kings sit at the last spot on the points table.

Salman Iqbal in a tweet on Saturday night said, “I’m sorry Karachi! We tried to put together the best team but things just haven’t gone our way. We have been outclassed by other teams. We had all these injuries and covid! I love this team as much as all the fans of #karachi. We will try and fix it! Shall come back inshallah!”

The apology comes as the franchise owner and the team management came under massive criticism over poor performance.

Babar Azam led side will now head to Lahore for the last five matches of PSL 7.

Unfortunately, the 2020 HBL PSL champions are now staring in the eyes of an elimination.