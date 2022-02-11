Oyeyeah
Latest News

PSL 2022: Multan Sultans qualify for play-offs

Multan Sultans won the sixth match, defeating Peshawar Zalmi by 42 runs.

OyeYeah News    By Saman Siddiqui4 views
posted on
Views

Multan Sultans have become the first team to qualify for play-offs of PSL 7.

Defending champions Multan Sultans won the 16th match of Pakistan Super League (PSL) Seven and their sixth consecutive match, defeating Peshawar Zalmi by 42 runs.

Peshawar Zalmi could only put 140 runs on the scoreboard in pursuit of the target of 183 runs.

Published Earlier:

In this match played at Gaddafi Stadium Lahore, Peshawar Zalmi won the toss and invited Multan to bat.

The defending champions scored 182 runs for the loss of 7 wickets in the stipulated 20 overs.

The Multan Sultans openers once again gave the team a great start, where the first wicket fell in the form of captain Muhammad Rizwan who scored 34 runs at a score of 98.

After that Shaun Masood and Tim David rushed the score to 131 where Shaun Masood who scored 68 runs was out.

After that, no player could stop and play and more wickets kept falling but with 34 runs of Tim David the Sultans reached a total of 182.

With a net run rate of 1.14 on the board, Multan Sultans have become the first team to qualify for the play-offs.

The playoffs will kick off on February 24 in Lahore.

 

Points Table

Team                                                      matwonlosttiedPointsNET PR
Multan Sultans6600121.243
Islamabad United532061.019
Lahore Qalanders532060.337
Quetta Gladiators52304-0.041
Peshawar Zalmi62404-1.332
Karahi Kings50500-1.136

the authorSaman Siddiqui
Saman Siddiqui, A freelance journalist with a Master’s Degree in Mass Communication and MS in Peace and Conflict Studies. Associated with the media industry since 2006. Experience in various capacities including Program Host, Researcher, News Producer, Documentary Making, Voice Over, Content Writing Copy Editing, and Blogging, and currently associated with OyeYeah since 2018, working as an Editor.
All posts bySaman Siddiqui

You Might Also Like

Recommended For You