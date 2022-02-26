Afghanistan star cricketer Rashid Khan has denied reports of playing PSL 7 final.

On Saturday all of sudden news started to circulate that Rashid would come to Pakistan to play in the PSL final on 27 Feb, but the cricketer himself denied the rumors.

Rashid Khan in a tweet said, “It would’ve been great to be part of @lahoreqalandars and play alongside lads in the @thePSLt20 final. I won’t be able to make it for the finals due to National Duty which is always the first priority. I wish my captain @iShaheenAfridi @sameenrana and team GOOD LUCK INSHALLAH.”

Qalandars’ right-arm spinner on February 20 had left the PSL franchise to join his national squad for the ODI and T20I series against Bangladesh.