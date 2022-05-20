PTA crackdowns against fake accounts impersonating army officers!



As reported the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has blocked fake Twitter handles associated with two retired officers of the Pakistan Army.

Thes fake accounts were involved in creating controversial matters related to the Pakistan armed forces.

As reported, Twitter accounts with handles of Major General (retd) Faisal Mushtaq and Major General (retd) Asghar turned out to be fake ones.

After blocking the fake accounts PTA seeks to take legal action against the people behind these accounts.

The operators of the fake accounts belong to a political party, sources claim.

The users behind the suspended accounts were spreading certain political statements giving the impression that a particular party was being supported from within the Army.

Earlier in April, the Cyber Crime Wing of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) launched a countrywide crackdown against all those people who have been involved in ridiculing powerful individuals and state institutions including Pakistan Army and Supreme Court through running malicious campaigns and trends on social media platforms.