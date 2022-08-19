PTCL’s optical fiber network experiencing some technical faults amid rains

Following the reports of internet services being interrupted across the country since Friday morning, Pakistan Telecommunication Company Ltd (PTCL) has clarified of experiencing some technical faults amid rains.



In a statement issued via a tweet, PTCL said, “Due to heavy rains and floods, PTCL’s optical fiber network is experiencing some technical faults. As a result, PTCL users in the Northern and Central regions are facing Internet outages. Our teams are working to restore the services on priority.”

“As reported by PTCL, the issue has been reported in data networks between South and North which is causing internet connectivity issues. This issue is being investigated. PTA is monitoring the situation and further updates will be shared,” PTCL said.