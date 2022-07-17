PTI activist arrested in Lahore will alleged hundreds of NICs

Oyeyeah
PTI activist arrested in Lahore with hundreds of identity cards ahead of the by-election in PP-168.

According to the police, the man was identified as Khalid Hussain and belonged to PTI.

The man is alleged to have collected the national identity cards (NICs) of people in PP-168 in lieu of money so that their votes could allegedly be cast in favour of a PTI candidate.

The accused said that he had bought 7 thousand votes till Friday night.

Furthermore, an alleged WhatsApp conversation of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former Federal Minister Farrukh Habib came to light with this person taken into custody.

 

The accused spoke to PTI leader Hafiz Farhat Abbas and had sent all the ID card pictures to Farrukh Habib last night, as reported.

On the other hand, Farrukh Habib has denied the allegations.

He said that there is no truth in these allegations, it is a drama created by the PML-N and opponents.

He added that he talks to hundreds of people every day.

 

