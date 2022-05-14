PTI changes venue of Sialkot Jalsa after Christian community’s protest

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) has changed the venue of Sialkot Jalsa to be held today, Saturday, after the Christian community’s protest.

The move comes amid the objections of the local Christian community for holding a rally at the ground, saying that it was their property.

Sialkot District Police Officer (DPO) Hasan Iqbal, who was present at the site, told reporters without naming PTI that the political party’s leaders sought permission to hold the rally but the Christian community refused.

Earlier in the day clashes erupted as the authorities tried to stop PTI members from erecting structures in preparation for the rally in Sialkot’s CTI ground.

The police disrupted preparations for the public gathering and arrested Usman Dar and other party leaders and activists.

The police also fired tear gas and baton-charged PTI activists for resisting the move.

Following the development, PTI Punjab President Shafqat Mahmood in a presser announced that the party would now hold its Sialkot rally at VIP Cricket Ground.

He also demanded of the authorities immediately release Usman Dar and other PTI leaders.

“Nation is passing through a severe political and economic crisis and the only way to get rid of it is holding fresh elections in the country,” Shafqat Mahmood said.

“The incumbent government is only busy in getting a clean chit in their corruption cases,” he added.

Following the development in Sialkot, Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan directed party leaders to immediately reach Sialkot.

Taking it to Twitter, Imran Khan said, “I will be going to Sialkot today, let there be no doubt. What Imported Govt did in Sialkot against our leadership & workers is outrageous, but not unexpected. This bunch of criminals out on bail & their convict mafia boss in London have always used fascist tactics against opponents”.

“When they are in power – storming of SC, Model Town murders, bribing judges, NS trying to declare himself Amir ul Momineen. They use & abuse democracy when in opposition & totally destroy all democratic norms when in power. But ppl have now risen ag them,” he said.

Imran Khan went on to add, “Our govt never stopped any of their jalsas, sit-ins, rallies becauce we are committed to democracy. I will be in Sialkot today & I am calling on all our ppl to come out & protest in their areas/cities after Isha’s prayers against this fascist Imported govt.”

On the other hand, CM Punjab Hamza Shehbaz has said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaaf (PTI) wanted to hold a public gathering at Church’s ground which cannot be allowed.

Talking to media on Saturday, CM Punjab said that the Christian community has shown its reservations over public meetings of PTI.

“We will not allow conducting public meeting at that place. They should leave ground of minorities and conduct public gathering at some appropriate place,” he said.

PML-N leader Ata Tarrar said that if Imran Niazi will conduct public gathering at someone’s personal place then actions will be taken against them.

“Land of church is used for performing religious activities permission can not be given to perform dance at that place. We will not let hurt feelings of Christian community,” he added.