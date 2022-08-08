Venue Changed!

PTI decides to hold a rally in Lahore instead of Islamabad on August 13!

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has decided to change the venue of the rally on August 13.

Now, this rally will be held in Lahore instead of Islamabad.

As reported, the decision was taken by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former Prime Minister Imran Khan as he chaired a meeting of the Political Committee of the party.

During the meeting, it was decided that the meeting on August 13 will be held in Lahore instead of Islamabad.

According to the sources, the meeting of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf will be held in the hockey ground in Lahore.

A day earlier PTI Chairman in a tweet compared the current political situation with Karbala and remarked that on 13 Aug PTI at its Haqeeqi Azadi Jalsa, “I will announce our plan to counter this fascism.”

rule by a cabal of crooks & their handlers brought to power through US regime change conspiracy. Will our ppl bow down before this conspiracy in fear or, as a nation, face up to the challenge? On 13 Aug at our Haqeeqi Azadi jalsa I will announce our plan to counter this fascism. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) August 7, 2022

It should be noted that a few days ago, a meeting of the political committee of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf was held, in which senior leaders of the party including former Prime Minister Imran Khan also participated.

During the meeting, the current political situation, the resignations of the members of the assembly, and the legal issues related to the by-elections in 9 constituencies of Imran Khan were reviewed.

The PTI legal team also informed the meeting about the progress of the petitions filed in the courts.

It was also decided in the meeting to continue the aggressive strategy against the government.

During the meeting, it was decided that a big meeting will be held in the federal capital against the government on August 13. The future plan will be announced at the mega power show itself.

With regard to the rally, instructions have been issued to the central leadership and other officials to make full preparations. The party leaders were given the task of bringing one lakh people to the rally.

While PTI leader Fawad Chaudhary had given an ultimatum to the government and said that he will hold a big meeting in Islamabad in a few days, in which he will give the government a deadline to dissolve the assemblies