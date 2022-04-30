PTI estranged leader Jahangir Tareen returns to Pakistan

PTI estranged leader Jahangir Tareen has returned to Pakistan!



As reported, Jahangir Khan Tareen reached Lahore on Friday night.



Former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Jahangir Tareen has arrived in the country after more than two months of treatment in the UK. His son Ali Tareen has also returned along with him.

He reached Dubai a few days ago after getting permission to travel.



According to the Tareen member group Salman Naeem, Jahangir Tareen and Ali Tareen have reached Lahore from Dubai.

He said that Jahangir had returned to Pakistan with the permission of the doctors treating him.



It may be recalled that Jahangir Tareen was undergoing treatment in Lahore due to illness, and later went to the UK for treatment.



The PTI’s estranged leader had moved to London after undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Lahore for one week.



Reportedly, he started political engagements after being discharged from a London clinic in early March.



Sources claim that Jahangir Tareen played a key role in political developments taking place back at home.