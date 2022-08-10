Oyeyeah
PTI leader Shahbaz Gill sent on two-day physical remand

Gill, ahead of being presented before the court, told journalists that he was not "ashamed" of the statement that he made on the private television channel.

PTI leader Shahbaz Gill has been sent on two-day physical remand on Wednesday.

A day after his arrest from Bani Gala Chowk, Shahbaz Gill was presented before Duty Magistrate Umar Bashir by Kohsar police.

The police had submitted an application to the court seeking his physical remand.

The court ordered Kohsar police station to produce Shahbaz Gill again on Friday.

The magistrate further stated that a forensic test to match the recorded voice of Gill was also necessary.

The magistrate ordered the police to inform the court after completing the investigation in two days.

Shahbaz Gill has been arrested on charges of sedition and inciting the public against the state institutions.

The case had been registered on the complaint of the district administration under sections 124, 120, 505, and 196 of the Pakistan Penal Code.

While speaking outside the courtroom, Shahbaz Gill said that there was nothing in his controversial remarks that caused embarrassment, adding that he was a patriot.

He maintained that he did not try to instigate anyone.

“Officers within the bureaucracy, who are saying the wrong thing, I talked about them,” he said.

