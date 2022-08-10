PTI leader Shahbaz Gill sent on two-day physical remand

PTI leader Shahbaz Gill has been sent on two-day physical remand on Wednesday.

A day after his arrest from Bani Gala Chowk, Shahbaz Gill was presented before Duty Magistrate Umar Bashir by Kohsar police.

شہباز گل کی پیشی کے موقع پر تحریک انصاف کا کوئی بھی رہنما تو دور کوئی کارکن بھی نہیں پہنچا۔ pic.twitter.com/lHZc67whKI — Qamar Munawar (@Qamarulmunawar1) August 10, 2022

The police had submitted an application to the court seeking his physical remand.

The court ordered Kohsar police station to produce Shahbaz Gill again on Friday.

The magistrate further stated that a forensic test to match the recorded voice of Gill was also necessary.

The magistrate ordered the police to inform the court after completing the investigation in two days.

Shahbaz Gill has been arrested on charges of sedition and inciting the public against the state institutions.

The case had been registered on the complaint of the district administration under sections 124, 120, 505, and 196 of the Pakistan Penal Code.

While speaking outside the courtroom, Shahbaz Gill said that there was nothing in his controversial remarks that caused embarrassment, adding that he was a patriot.

He maintained that he did not try to instigate anyone.

“Officers within the bureaucracy, who are saying the wrong thing, I talked about them,” he said.