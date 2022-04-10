PTI MNAs will resign from NA on Monday if Shehbaz’s nomination papers are not rejected: Fawad Chaudhry

PTI MNAs will resign from NA on Monday if Shehbaz’s nomination papers are not rejected, says Fawad Chaudhry!

Senior PTI leader and former information minister Fawad Chaudhry announced his party’s decision while talking to the media in Islamabad with a host of other PTI leaders and officials.

Chaudhry said a meeting of the PTI’s central core executive committee (CEC) was held in Bani Gala.

Imran Khan chaired that meeting the whole situation was analysed, he said.

He said the CEC recommended to Imran Khan that the PTI should resign from the assemblies starting with the National Assembly.

“If our objections on Shehbaz Sharif’s [nomination] papers are not addressed then we will resign tomorrow,” he added.

He said it was a great injustice that Shehbaz would be contesting the election for the prime minister on the same day he is to be indicted in a money laundering case.

“What can be more insulting for Pakistan that a foreign selected and foreign imported government is imposed on it and a person like Shehbaz is made its head,” he added.

“Whoever has created this [political] crisis has engaged in enmity with the state. We think the crisis got more complicated due to the Supreme Court’s decision,” he said.

Earlier in the day, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Sunday objected to the nomination of Shehbaz Sharif for the Prime Minister position which triggered a verbal clash between the leaders of the two parties.

PTI Vice-Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi submitted four forms to the NA Secretariat.

While the joint opposition’s candidate PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif for the post of PM filed 13 forms.