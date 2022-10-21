PTI protestors on roads across country following Imran Khan’s disqualification

PTI protestors on roads across the country after the ECP decision against Imran Khan!

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday disqualified Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan in the Toshakhana case.

As soon as the verdict was announced, PTI workers in a large number started protests in the capital and other cities including Faisalabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Rahim Yar Khan, Sahiwal, Gujranwala, Multan, Karachi, Peshawar.

The aggressive protesters started burning tyres on the roads to block the traffic on many highways and main roads in the cities.

A situation of uncertainty has arisen due to the closure of motorways and important roads in various cities, while the government has alerted the police and other security agencies across the country.

After receiving the protest directive, the leadership of PTI Peshawar closed the Peshawar Motorway Interchange M1.

PTI workers have blocked Zero Point Highway from Faizabad.

Activists also blocked the road leading to Lady Reading Hospital.

PTI supporters started protesting in different areas of Lahore, the provincial capital.

The workers also stopped the metro bus service and raised slogans against the Election Commission.

On the other hand, Tehreek-e-Insaaf workers reached Faizabad in Rawalpindi and blocked the road by burning tires.

Those blocking the road include MNA Rashid Shafiq, Deputy Speaker of Punjab Assembly Wasiq Qayyum, MPA Umar Tanveer Butt, and others.

Earlier, while addressing a press conference PTI leader and former Information Minister Fawad Chaudhary said that the decision is a slap on the face of 22 crore people, and people came out for their rights against it.

PTI leader Fawad Chaudhary said that Imran Khan is coming back after winning a two-thirds seat.

“The PTI and the people reject this decision,” he added.

He said that no one can minus Imran Khan except the masses. “The people should come out for their rights today. The constitution can be saved by turning the parliament upside down,” he maintained.

PTI leader Shahbaz Gill said that the PTI will challenge the verdict at each forum.

“The verdict has been written by the absconder Imran Khan. Billions of rupees are collected where Imran Khan stands,” he added.

“Today, the revolution has begun in Pakistan, the whole nation rejects this decision, God willing, the constitution can be saved only by reversing these powerhouses,” he said.