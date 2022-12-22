PTI rejects Governor Punjab’s notification
Upheaval in Punjab politics late at night, Punjab cabinet dissolved, notification issued
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has rejected Governor Punjab’s notification!
Governor Punjab Balighur Rehman de-notified Chief Minister Pervez Elahi in the wee hours of Friday.
According to the notification, the provincial cabinet stands dissolved, while Pervez Elahi is to carry out his duties until a chief minister is elected.
Reacting to the development, PTI Senior Vice President Fawad Chaudhry said that the notification issued by Governor Punjab de notifying CM Pervez Elahi has “no legal status”.
In a tweet, Fawad Chaudhry snubbed the governor’s step, saying it has “no legal status”.
He said that Pervez Elahi and the provincial cabinet will continue to work as usual.
A reference will be sent against the governor to President Dr Arif Alvi as part of proceedings to remove him [governor Rehman] from his office, Fawad said.
گورنر پنجاب کا وزیر اعلیٰ کو ڈی نوٹیفیکیشن کرنے کے نوٹیفکیشن کی کوئ قانونی حیثئت نہیں، پرویز الہیٰ اور صوبائ کابینہ بدستور اپنے فرائض سر انجام دیتی رہے گی، گورنر کے خلاف ریفرینس صدر کو بھیجا جائیگا اور ان کو عہدے سے ہٹانے کی کاروائ کا آغاز کیا جا رہا ہے https://t.co/ieD3XtAVCv— Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) December 22, 2022