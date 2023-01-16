PTI rejects local body elections results

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has rejected local body election results that were held on Jan 15.

The polling for the second phase of the local government election was held in several districts of Sindh — including Karachi and Hyderabad that ended at 5 pm Sunday.

But the complete results are yet to be announced despite over 20 hours since the polls closed.

Senior PTI leader Firdous Shamim Naqvi while talking to reporters on Monday questioned the slow dispersal of results despite the lower turnout.

He said that his party rejects the election results.

PTI MPA Firdous Naqvi said that over 16 hours have passed since polling time but only 40 out of 246 results have been announced,

He added that people’s lack of interest in the system and democracy is the reason behind the low turnout.

Replying to a question about siding with the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM-P) on delimitations and voter list issues, Firdous Naqvi said that the last local government’s tenure ended in September 2020, and they could not wait any longer for issues to be resolved. He added that the PTI had reservations but wanted the LG polls to proceed.

PTI leader added that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) is opposed to them.

PTI is at the peak of its popularity, and the LG polls’ results do not reflect that, he added.

The long overdue second phase of the LB elections took place on Sunday, despite the boycott by Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) and amidst great uncertainty.

PTI leader when asked about a possible coalition with the PPP or JI, said that they would not form a coalition with anyone.

Firdous Naqvi terming the PPP an anti-Karachi and anti-Sindh party added that he would personally advise his party to back JI if it emerges as the leading party.