PTI Senator Saifullah Nyazee arrested in foreign funding case

PTI Senator Saifullah Nyazee has been arrested by FIA in foreign funding case on Friday.



As reported, the PTI senator was taken into custody from Islamabad by Federal Investigation Agency for the $625,000 transferred to the Insaf Trust account in 2013 against the rules and regulations.

The FIA is yet to issue a statement on the arrest. However, sources said that an inquiry was already ongoing against the senator and he failed to submit a satisfactory reply on the transferred amount.

They added that the arrest was made after the FIA found proof against the senator.

Furthermore, FIA has also arrested PTI’s founder member Hamid Zaman from his office in the foreign funding case.

On the other hand, PTI Secretary General Asad Umar claimed that his party’s Senator Saifullah Nyazee had been “picked up” from the premises of the Senate.

The former minister claimed in a tweet that the “worst kind of fascism” was happening in the country.

Umar responded to Saifullah Nyazee’s arrest on a tweet by PTI leader Iftikhar Durrani.