PTI supporter family, who heckled Ahsan Iqbal at McDonald’s, have apologized!

In a tweet, Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal revealed that the family involved in the incident had expressed remorse and shame over their actions and apologized to him.

Read more: Ahsan Iqbal confronted by PTI supporter family at McDonald’s Bhera Interchange

“The family involved in the incident came to Narowal and apologized for their actions in the meeting, expressed remorse and embarrassment. I had already announced not to take legal action against them. We are all Pakistanis, the right to disagree with each other. Not to turn into hatred and to maintain mutual respect,” the PML-N leader said in a tweet.



بھیرہ واقعہ میں ملوث فیملی نے نارووال آ کر ملاقات میں اپنے عمل پر معذرت کی،پچھتاوے اور شرمندگی کا اظہار کیا۔میں پہلے ہی ان کیخلاف قانونی چارہ جوئی نہ کرنے کا اعلان کر چکا تھا۔ہم سب پاکستانی ہیں ایک دوسرے سے اختلاف کے حق کو نفرت میں تبدیل نہیں کرنا اور باہمی احترام قائم رکھنا ہے۔ pic.twitter.com/Ck1z4YNqxs — Ahsan Iqbal (@betterpakistan) July 10, 2022

Viral videos of the incident circulating online showed women and teenagers chanting anti-government slogans and hurling abuses at the minister, calling him “chor“.

Following the incident, In a press conference, Iqbal said he is not going to seek criminal charges against the people involved in the incident.

Ahsan Iqbal said he had left the matter in the “people’s court” but lamented the “culture of hatred” was introduced by PTI Chairman Imran Khan.