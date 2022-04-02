Vote of No-Confidence Eve: PTI supporters in Karachi took to streets on PM Imran Khan’s call

On the Vote of No-Confidence Eve, PTI supporters in Karachi have taken to the streets on Saturday night on PM Imran Khan’s call.

Reports are emerging that a number of PTI supports have gathered at the Char Minar Chowrangi, Bahadurabad, and Teen Talwar, Clifton locations.

#Karachi: PTI announces sit-in at Char Minar Chowrangi, Bahadurabad Our rally was ended in honor of Taraweeh, after 11:00 pm tonight peaceful sit-in will start, Haleem Adil Sheikh#Alertistan | #NoConfidenceMotion pic.twitter.com/eYUlLSblap — Alertistan (@Alertistan) April 2, 2022

برکینگ نیوز۔۔کراچی تین تلوار پر شہری عمران خان کی حمایت اور امریکی غلاموں پر لعنت بھیجنے سڑکوں پر نکل آئے حد نگاہ تک عوام کا سمندر۔۔

شکریہ فیصل واوڈا pic.twitter.com/qkzOSrGkuf — Asim khan  (@asamkhan851) April 1, 2022

Those friends who missed the #PTI gathering today at Teen Talwar #Karachi, can join tomorrow at Bahadurabad Chaar Minaar Chowrangi in the evening.#BehindYouSkipper pic.twitter.com/9gl0XOdLz7 — Annus Raza (@annusraza) April 1, 2022

People of #Karachi show their solidarity with PM @ImranKhanPTI by gathering at Teen Talwaar Clifton Karachi.#NationStandsWithPMKhan pic.twitter.com/6MaOkESMlW — Ikram Khan Sadozai (@ikramsadozai00) April 1, 2022

How Prime Minister Imran Khan can avert a vote of no confidence on Sunday is the million-dollar question.



On paper, PM Imran Khan has lost the majority as the opposition already has the support of around 195 members reportedly.

So, what can be his surprise within NA? Will the opposition be able to bring them or required 172 for voting?



Talking to the nation a day ahead of the no-trust vote against him, Prime Minister Imran Khan said that the conspiracy against his government from inside and outside of the country has been proven so the Pakistani nation especially the youth should hold a peaceful protest.

He addressed the nation on his live call program “Apka Wazir-e-Azam Ap Ka Sath”.

PM Imran Khan said that the nation should raise its voices for a better future.