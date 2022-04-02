Oyeyeah
Vote of No-Confidence Eve: PTI supporters in Karachi took to streets on PM Imran Khan’s call

On paper, PM Imran Khan has already lost the majority in the National Assembly.

On the Vote of No-Confidence Eve, PTI supporters in Karachi have taken to the streets on Saturday night on PM Imran Khan’s call.

Reports are emerging that a number of PTI supports have gathered at the Char Minar Chowrangi, Bahadurabad, and Teen Talwar, Clifton locations.

How Prime Minister Imran Khan can avert a vote of no confidence on Sunday is the million-dollar question.

On paper, PM Imran Khan has lost the majority as the opposition already has the support of around 195 members reportedly.

So, what can be his surprise within NA? Will the opposition be able to bring them or required 172 for voting?

Talking to the nation a day ahead of the no-trust vote against him, Prime Minister Imran Khan said that the conspiracy against his government from inside and outside of the country has been proven so the Pakistani nation especially the youth should hold a peaceful protest.

He addressed the nation on his live call program “Apka Wazir-e-Azam Ap Ka Sath”.

PM Imran Khan said that the nation should raise its voices for a better future.

 

