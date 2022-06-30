PTI to challenge LHC verdict in Supreme Court!

In a major development on Thursday, the Lahore High Court (LHC) ordered the recounting of the votes of the Punjab chief minister’s election, excluding the votes of 25 PTI dissidents, while announcing the verdict on the PTI’s pleas challenging Hamza’s election as the chief minister.

As per the verdict, Hamza will continue to hold the office of the chief minister if he retains the majority of votes even after excluding the dissidents’ votes.

Following the verdict, PTI Chairman Imran Khan announced that his party will approach the Supreme Court tomorrow.

Addressing a seminar in Islamabad, Imran Khan questioned LHC’s verdict saying how could Hamza remain the chief minister when the court had agreed that the electoral process through which he came into power was “flawed”.

On the other hand, PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry while commenting on the Lahore High Court’s (LHC) order for recount of votes for Punjab chief minister’s election said that the decision had amplified the political crisis in Punjab.

“Hamza’s government is gone, but this verdict will not end the crisis,” Fawad Chaudhry said in a tweet.

“There are many flaws in the decision. A meeting of the party’s legal meeting has been called. We will approach the Supreme Court regarding flaws in the high court’s decision,” he added.

ہائیکورٹ کے فیصلے نے پنجاب میں سیاسی بحران میں مزید اضافہ کر دیا ہے، حمزہ کی حکومت برقرار نہیں رہی لیکن جو حل دیا گیا ہے اس کے نتیجے میں بحران ختم نہیں ہو گا ، اس فیصلے میں کئ خامیاں ہیں لیگل کمیٹی کی میٹنگ بلا لی ہےہائیکورٹ کے فیصلے میں خامیوں کو لے کرسپریم کورٹ سے رجوع کریں گے — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) June 30, 2022

On the other hand,former federal minister Dr Shireen Mazari has termed the LHC’s decision a great victory for the Constitution and law.

“The PTI stands vindicated as Hamza Sharif no more CM,” she said.