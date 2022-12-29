PTI to hold nationwide protests against inflation from tomorrow

PTI will be holding nationwide protests against inflation from tomorrow, Fri 30 Dec!



The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry made the announcement while addressing the media in Lahore on Thursday that PTI will start a protest drive from tomorrow (Friday) against skyrocketing inflation, prevailing economic crisis, and soaring food and energy prices in the country.

“A countrywide protest will be held against inflation, electricity and gas load shedding from tomorrow… the protests will continue until this [PDM] government is sent packing,” PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry said.

“[PTI chief] Imran Khan will join the protesters during the third week of the protest,” he added.

Speaking to the media outside PTI chief Imran Khan’s residence at Zaman Park, Fawad Chaudhry added that “PTI MNAs and MPAs will also lead the movement in their constituencies.

“A protest will be staged in Islamabad for the release of Azam Swati on Monday,” he added.

He alleged that the judge who reserved the verdict in Azam Swati’s case had been transferred.