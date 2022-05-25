Oyeyeah
PTI, after striking accord with govt, will now hold public rally not sit-in in Islamabad

Talks between the government and PTI continued for two-and-half hours.

By Saman Siddiqui
PTI, after striking accord with govt, will now hold a public rally not a sit-in in Islamabad!

The development comes as an outcome of hours-long talks between the two sides which reportedly started at 10:00 am and ended at 1:30.

Published Earlier:

 The federal government reached an agreement with the party to stop further havoc in the country after initially disallowing the march.

Following the directions of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, the two sides have agreed on PTI holding a jalsa instead of a long march,

The senior PPP leader and former prime minister Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani and former National Assembly speaker of PML-N Ayaz Sadiq represented the government while the PTI team was led by former planning minister Asad Umar and former defense minister Pervez Khattak.

Under the latest agreement, there will be no sit-in and the PTI will now hold a public rally and then Imran Khan will leave.

Political tensions are all-time high in Pakistan with all eyes set on Islamabad as the city braced itself for the arrival of PTI workers and leaders heading towards the federal capital for the party’s Azadi March despite the government’s crackdown on PTI leaders and supporters.

Wednesday saw various locations including Lahore turned into a battleground as multiple scuffles took place between the police and PTI marchers. 

 

Saman Siddiqui, A freelance journalist with a Master’s Degree in Mass Communication and MS in Peace and Conflict Studies. Associated with the media industry since 2006. Experience in various capacities including Program Host, Researcher, News Producer, Documentary Making, Voice Over, Content Writing Copy Editing, and Blogging, and currently associated with OyeYeah since 2018, working as an Editor.
