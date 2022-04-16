PTIJalsa: How many people were in attendance at Baagh-e-Jinnah, Karachi?

PTI Chairman Imran Khan addressed a huge charged crowd at Karachi’s iconic Baagh-e-Jinnah on Saturday evening, April 16, 2022.

The eyes were globally set on PTI Jalsa to figure out what will be party’s new strategy to cater to the ongoing political crisis in the country.

As Imran remained adamant about ‘foreign conspiracy’ against the PTI government in his Karachi Jalsa address, the country wants to know how many people were in attendance at Baagh-e-Jinnah?

Kitnay Admi Thay?

While PTI leaders claim to have a massive turnout of PTI supporters, various sources have claimed a different figure of people present at the Jalsa Venue at different times on Saturday.

As per the reports of two provincial and federal intelligence agencies, 30,000-35,000 people attended the jalsa.

While one federal and two provincial agencies reported that the PTI’s public gathering had a headcount of more than 60,000 people.

According to the Karachi desk of a federal intelligence agency 60,000-65,000 people were in attendance.

The said report claim that nearly 50,000-55,000 people were present at the Baagh-e-Jinnah around 10 pm while approximately 10,000 people were present outside the ground on the streets of Shahra-e-Qaideen and Saddar corridor.

On the other hand, Karachi police reported that more than 70,000 people attended the PTI gathering.

Sindh police’s special branch in its report mentioned that approximately 60,000-70,000 people took part in Saturday’s rally.

A senior police officer, on the condition of anonymity, while talking to a news source said that more than 100,000 people attended the jalsa on Saturday, adding that people were seen walking toward the ground when Imran Khan was addressing the crowd.

Meanwhile, another federal agency stationed in Karachi in a report submitted to the senior officers of field staff claimed that 30,000-35,000 were present on the ground.

The report also mentioned that around 5,000 people were present outside the ground.

However, the sources affiliated with various political parties revealed that on the ground, the area on the left of the leaders and media stages had space for 22,000-25,000 people.

If the attendees of the jalsa are forcefully accommodated in the space then not more than 30,000 people can be accommodated, the source claim.

Meanwhile, the online experts have their own say about the headcount of PTI’s Karachi Jalsa:

کراچی جلسے کیایک اورفوٹیج آپکےساتھ شیئرکر رہی ہوں۔باغِ جناح کےدرمیان کی۔خان کی تقریرکےدوران۔آدھے سےزیادہ جلسہ گاہ خالی۔ ویڈیو میں واضح دیکھا جا سکتا ہے مجمع کی زیادہ تعداد صرف سٹیج کے گرد جمع جس سے illusion پیدا کیا جاتا ہے۔ ایجنسیوں کی رپورٹ کیمطابق 20 سے 25ہزار افراد شریک تھے۔ pic.twitter.com/uXsDudrJWA — Gharidah Farooqi (@GFarooqi) April 16, 2022

Aerial view of Bagh e Jinnah, empty ground.



pic.twitter.com/hYwX4iphOn — Tayyab Memon (@TayyabMemon) April 16, 2022

Good crowd in Karachi PTI jalsa.. kamyab hai pic.twitter.com/712vUHukJG — Waseem Abbasi (@Wabbasi007) April 16, 2022

This is not only gigantic this extremely charged crowd. pic.twitter.com/HNcvQtIAcw — Tariq Mateen (@tariqmateen) April 16, 2022

کراچی جلسے کی ویڈیو۔ ڈرون فوٹیج۔ خود دیکھ لیجیے۔ باغِ جناح مکمل خالی۔ سٹیج کے اردگرد زیادہ مجمع موجود۔ دو کروڑ سے زائد کے شہر میں 20 سے 25 ہزار لوگ جلسے میں شریک۔ ایجنسیوں کی رپورٹس آ گئیں۔ ویڈیو بوقت عمران خان جلسہ گاہ میں موجود۔ سٹیج کے قریب زیادہ مجمع ہو تو تاثر وہی ملے گا۔ pic.twitter.com/cz9Wamt8Ri — Gharidah Farooqi (@GFarooqi) April 16, 2022

Another power show by PTI, this time in Karachi. pic.twitter.com/G5djaNvNI2 — Faizan Lakhani (@faizanlakhani) April 16, 2022

Thousands of Pro-Khan supporters have packed in like sardines to hear the former PM speak in Karachi, Pakistan. Take a look:pic.twitter.com/g3bnFtfe6V — Steve Hanke (@steve_hanke) April 16, 2022