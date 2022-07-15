Punjab By-Elections: PTI’s Faisal Saleh Hayat announces support for PML-N

PTI’s Faisal Saleh Hayat has announced supporting the candidates of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) in the upcoming by-elections in the Jhang district.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) received a blow on Thursday when its MPA Faisal Saleh Hayat announced that he will be supporting Faisal Hayat Jabboana and Mehar Aslam Bharwana—PML-N candidates from PP-125 and PP-127, respectively.

Furthermore, Faisal Saleh Hayat has vowed to fully campaign for the PML-N candidates.

Following the announcement, the local PML-N leadership said that their party’s position will become stronger with Faisal Saleh Hayat supporting the PML-N candidates.