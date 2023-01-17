Latest News

PTI’s Firdous Shamim Naqvi booked for ‘tampering with ballot boxes’

Saman SiddiquiJanuary 17, 2023
PTI’s Firdous Shamim Naqvi has been booked for ‘tampering with ballot boxes’ during LG polls in Karachi.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has taken notice of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTIMPA Firdous Shamim Naqvi for breaking the ballot box seals during the Sindh local government polling.

The Election Commission took action against the PTI MPA after a video clip aired on News Channels wherein Shamim Naqvi can be seen breaking the seals of ballot boxes at a polling station in UC2 Tehsil Municipal Committee Jinnah in Karachi.

The presiding officer, Asif Ali, had an FIR filed against Naqvi at the Soldier Bazaar Police Station on Monday.


A first information report (FIR) was registered against PTI MPA Firdous Shamim Naqvi under Section 172 (tampering with papers) of the Elections Act, 2017 and 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions) as well as 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

FIR states that the presiding officer was performing his duty at Qazi Khuda Bux School located within the remit of the Badar Commercial area of the DHA where the PTI lawmaker arrived with an “intent to tamper with ballot boxes”.

“I attempted to expel him from the polling station but he pushed and shoved me,” the FIR stated/

According to the complainant, Naqvi left the polling station shortly afterward as the polling process continued.

“I informed my superiors verbally and in writing about the incident. Now I am filing a case at the police station and demand legal action against him,” the presiding officer stated in his complaint.

 

Saman Siddiqui

Saman Siddiqui, A freelance journalist with a Master’s Degree in Mass Communication and MS in Peace and Conflict Studies. Associated with the media industry since 2006. Experience in various capacities including Program Host, Researcher, News Producer, Documentary Making, Voice Over, Content Writing Copy Editing, and Blogging, and currently associated with OyeYeah since 2018, working as an Editor.

