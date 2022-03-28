PTI’s Islamabad Jalsa: How many people showed up at the Parade Ground?

How many people showed up at the PTI’s Parade Ground Jalsa on March 27?

According to independent sources claim that about 3 to 4 lakh PTI supporters came to Islamabad to attend the Parade GroundJalsa and many people could not reach the venue due to traffic jams.

A day after the PTI Jalsa where PM Imran Khan intended to present the power show, the actual figures of the attendance have arrived.

Various sources are quoting a different number of people attending the PTI Jalsa.

According to the Islamabad police estimate, the crowd was around 60,000-70,000.

The Intelligence Bureau (IB) quoted that the number of people in attendance was 26,000.

Meanwhile, an independent source claims that 35,000 PTI supporters had attended the rally, and insisted that the crowd was in no way near 10,0000.

The stage secretary claimed over two million people had gathered there.

A tweet from the PTI official handle quoted sources from cell phone data traffic analysis stating that the turnover of 0.6 to 0.8 million people in Islamabad at the time of Jalsa.

Info from some sources about cell phone data traffic indicating the potential size of the Jalsa! It was humongous! #IamImranKhan pic.twitter.com/sHNpiWnPtj — PTI (@PTIofficial) March 28, 2022

PM Imran Khan is reported to be pleased with the turnout of audiences at the PTI jalsa.

On the other hand, PML-N Spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb estimated it to be around 10,000.