PTI’s Sabtain Khan elected as Punjab Assembly Speaker

PTI’s Sabtain Khan has been elected as Punjab Assembly Speaker!

On Friday, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate Sabtain Khan was elected as Punjab Assembly Speaker defeating the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) candidate Saiful Malook Khokhar.

The PA speaker’s election was conducted in Punjab Assembly in which legislators from all the parties present in the House used their right to vote.

The PA’s Friday session was chaired by the Panel of Chairman Wasim Badozai.

PTI’s Sabtain bagged 185 votes against PML-N’s Saif who got 175 votes.

On the other hand, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has challenged the election of PTI’s Sibtain Khan as Speaker Punjab Assembly in the Lahore High Court (LHC).

The appeal at LHC was filed by Mansoor Usman, who stated that the election for speaker is held through a secret ballot, and printing serial numbers on the ballot papers violated the legal and constitutional binding.

PML-N urges the court to declare the election of Sibtain Khan null and void and order a re-poll for the position.

PML-N’s Attaullah Tarar while talking to journalists after filing the petition, said that they have pleaded with the court to order re-elections on the slot.