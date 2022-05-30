Oyeyeah
PTV sacks journalist for visiting Israel with an American delegation

srael's visit in question was organised by a foreign NGO that is not based in Pakistan

PTV has sacked the journalist for visiting Israel with an American delegation!

Journalist Ahmed Quraishi, who has been working with PTV and other private channels previously, holds American Nationality!

Published Earlier:

Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb on Monday informed that the Pakistan Television Corporation (PTV) journalist Ahmed Quraishi has been sacked for going to Israel along with a delegation comprising Pakistani Americans.

The information minister said that Quraishi has been fired from his job for the controversial trip, adding that the anchorperson went on a “personal trip to Israel and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) has categorically rejected the notion of any delegation from Pakistan visiting Israel.”

“There has been no change in Pakistan’s policy in support of Palestine. Our country’s policy is clear and in accordance with the orders of Quaid-e-Azam,” the information minister said, adding, “no policy or action can be taken against the wishes of the people of Pakistan.”

Aurangzeb said that Pakistan adheres to its traditional and principled position on the Palestinian issue with Israel. 

Israel’s visit in question was organized by a foreign NGO that is not based in Pakistan, the FO spokesperson had stated in a statement a day earlier.

The Foreign Office spokesperson categorically rejected the notion of any delegation from Pakistan visiting Israel.

“Pakistan’s position on the Palestinian issue is clear and unambiguous. There is no change whatsoever in our policy on which there is a complete national consensus,” he said.

The spokesperson added that the Pakistan steadfastly supported the Palestinian people’s inalienable right to self-determination. 

 

 

Qureshi, who holds American Nationality, was recently appointed to host a show on PTV and was one of the commentators on Pakistan Day’s military parade on 23rd March 2022.

The journalist is considered an expert on the Middle East.

Qureshi told the Israeli daily, “All Israelis we met went the extra mile to show us that they have nothing against Muslims, that they respect Muslims, they respect Palestinian Muslims, they respect Muslims from other countries in the world, they would like to make the experience of local Palestinians and visitors from outside who want to visit [Jerusalem’s] Masjid al-Aqsa and the Dome of the Rock and other holy sites as smooth as possible.”

Saman Siddiqui, A freelance journalist with a Master’s Degree in Mass Communication and MS in Peace and Conflict Studies. Associated with the media industry since 2006. Experience in various capacities including Program Host, Researcher, News Producer, Documentary Making, Voice Over, Content Writing Copy Editing, and Blogging, and currently associated with OyeYeah since 2018, working as an Editor.
