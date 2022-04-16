Oyeyeah
Punjab Assembly hall turns into a battleground

PTI members manhandle Deputy Speaker Dost Mohammad Mazari

Punjab Assembly hall turned into a battleground on Saturday as the PTI members manhandle Deputy Speaker Dost Mohammad Mazari.

Today’s session is being convened to elect the new chief minister.

The PTI lawmakers caused a ruckus inside the assembly hall. They had brought “lotas” to the house.

As reported, the PTI lawmakers threw “lotas” at Deputy Speaker Mazari, attacked him, and pulled his hair despite the presence of security guards.

PTI  MNAs started chanting “lota, lota” (turncoats) as they lashed out at dissident PTI MPAs for parting ways with the party and decided to support the Opposition.

The video clips of the most embracing moment in the history of Pakistan politics are now doing rounds on social media.

 

On the other hand, the National Assembly has passed a resolution strongly condemning physical and verbal attacks on Punjab Assembly’s Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari by PTI and PML-Q members to sabotage process of election of the Punjab Chief Minister.

The resolution was moved by Shaza Fatima, voicing concerns over the security of the members of the provincial assembly and blatant violation of the constitution.

 The resolution urged that law and order be restored and the process of the election of the chief minister of Punjab completed.

The resolution also demanded that those responsible for the incident be dealt with according to the law in order to prevent such actions in the future.

