Punjab Assembly’s crucial session lasts only for 13 minutes

Punjab Assembly’s crucial session on Sunday lasted for only 13 minutes.



PA rejected the no-confidence motion against Punjab Assembly Speaker Pervaiz Elahi citing the absence of its movers.

Sunday’s session which was due to start at 12:30 pm, however, was delayed for nearly two hours and after commencing it lasted for few minutes only.

The session started without the PML-N and PPP lawmakers.

The session was presided over by the Panel of Chairman Wasim Khan Badozai, whit only 26 MPAs in attendance in the House.

The Assembly session has been adjourned till June 6 at 12:30 pm.

For today’s session, Police ensured foolproof security measures on the assembly premises.

While all the outsiders were barred from entering Punjab Assembly.