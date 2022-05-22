Oyeyeah
Punjab Assembly’s crucial session lasts only for 13 minutes

Voting on the no-confidence motions against the Punjab Assembly speaker and deputy speaker was part of the agenda of the Sunday's assembly session

Punjab Assembly’s crucial session on Sunday lasted for only 13 minutes.

PA rejected the no-confidence motion against Punjab Assembly Speaker Pervaiz Elahi citing the absence of its movers.

Sunday’s session which was due to start at 12:30 pm, however, was delayed for nearly two hours and after commencing it lasted for few minutes only.

Published Earlier:

The session started without the PML-N and PPP lawmakers.

The session was presided over by the Panel of Chairman Wasim Khan Badozai, whit only 26 MPAs in attendance in the House.

The Assembly session has been adjourned till June 6 at 12:30 pm.

For today’s session, Police ensured foolproof security measures on the assembly premises. 

While all the outsiders were barred from entering Punjab Assembly.

 

Saman Siddiqui, A freelance journalist with a Master’s Degree in Mass Communication and MS in Peace and Conflict Studies. Associated with the media industry since 2006. Experience in various capacities including Program Host, Researcher, News Producer, Documentary Making, Voice Over, Content Writing Copy Editing, and Blogging, and currently associated with OyeYeah since 2018, working as an Editor.
