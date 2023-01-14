Latest News

Punjab Governor excuses himself from the process of the dissolution of Punjab Assembly

Punjab Assembly (PA) stood dissolved on Saturday

Saman SiddiquiJanuary 14, 2023
Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman has excused himself from the process, saying he could not become a part of the move.

“I have decided not to become part of the process leading to the dissolution of the Punjab Assembly. I would rather let the Constitution and law take their own course. Doing so will not hamper any legal process as Constitution clearly provides a way forward,” he said in a tweet.

Furthermore, a notification from the governor for the appointment of the caretaker chief minister was dispatched to Punjab Chief Minister Parvez Elahi and Leader of the Opposition in the PA Hamza Shahbaz.

It said the PA and provincial cabinet stood dissolved under Article 112(1) of the Constitution.

As per the article 112(1), the assembly stands automatically “dissolved at the expiration of forty-eight hours after the chief minister has so advised” if the governor does not do it.

