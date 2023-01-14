Punjab Governor excuses himself from the process of the dissolution of Punjab Assembly

Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman has excused himself from the process, saying he could not become a part of the move.

While the Punjab Assembly (PA) stood dissolved on Saturday

“I have decided not to become part of the process leading to the dissolution of the Punjab Assembly. I would rather let the Constitution and law take their own course. Doing so will not hamper any legal process as Constitution clearly provides a way forward,” he said in a tweet.

Furthermore, a notification from the governor for the appointment of the caretaker chief minister was dispatched to Punjab Chief Minister Parvez Elahi and Leader of the Opposition in the PA Hamza Shahbaz.

It said the PA and provincial cabinet stood dissolved under Article 112(1) of the Constitution.

پنجاب اسمبلی کی تحلیل کے بعد ایک متفقہ نگران وزیراعلیٰ پنجاب کے لیے وزیراعلیٰ پنجاب اور قائدِ حزب اختلاف پنجاب اسمبلی کو مراسلے جاری کر دیے گئے! pic.twitter.com/lTcVJopx1S — M Baligh Ur Rehman (@MBalighurRehman) January 14, 2023

As per the article 112(1), the assembly stands automatically “dissolved at the expiration of forty-eight hours after the chief minister has so advised” if the governor does not do it.