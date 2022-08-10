Punjab govt lifts restrictions on market timings

The Punjab government has lifted restrictions on market timings

Punjab Chief Minister Pervez Elahi made the decision according to which, business centers, markets, and shops will remain open on Sundays as well.

The markets, shops, and businesses will remain open after 9 pm, said the chief minister.

The new chief minister of Punjab, Chaudhry Pervez Elahi has announced the suspension of weekly lockdowns and allowed business activities to continue through Sundays

In June, the former chief minister Punjab Hamza Shahbaz announced that markets across the province would close at 9 pm as the government seeks to conserve energy following a power crisis hitting the country.

The timings for the markets, shops, and businesses to shut down were 9 pm, marriage halls at 10 pm, and restaurants at 11 pm.