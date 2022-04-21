Oyeyeah
Punjab halts Metro Bus and Orange Line train service from 4 pm to 12 midnight

The provincial govt. has decided to temporarily suspend the Metro bus service and Orange Line train service before the PTI power show.

By Saman Siddiqui
Punjab government has ordered to halt to the Metro Bus and Orange Line train service from 4 pm to 12 midnight on Thursday.

The move from the provincial government comes ahead as Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is about to demonstrate its third power show at the Minar-e-Pakistan tonight.

Punjab Mass Transit Authority shared the official announcement on its social networking platforms.

The Authority notified that the metro bus service will be closed from Gajumata to Shahdara and the Orange Line track will also be closed from 4 pm to 12 midnight.

Reportedly, the mass transit will start their working from tomorrow as per normal schedule.

