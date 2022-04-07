Qasim Suri, Dost Mazari engaged in a war of words on Twitter

Qasim Suri and Dost Mazari engaged in a war of words on Twitter!
The deputy speakers of the National Assembly and the Punjab Assembly got into a heated argument on Twitter over their respective decisions of assembly sessions.
Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari labeled PM Imran Khan a traitor in his tweet and said that he refused to become Qasim Khan Suri and he could not commit treason against the constitution.
میں نے قاسم سوری بننے سے انکار کردیا ہے۔— Dost Muhammad Mazari (@DostM_Mazari) April 6, 2022
میں آئینی سے غداری کا مرتکب نہیں ہوسکتا۔عمران خان مجھ ہر چاہے غداری کا لیبل لگادیں۔
National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri responded in a tweet saying, “You (Dost Mazari) could not become Qasim Khan Suri because to become Suri you need loyalty, bravery, passion, love of the motherland, hatred of slavery, freedom of mind and living conscience.”
He went on to add that Dost Mazari and others took the oath and got the slot of deputy speakership in the name of Imran Khan and sold it to the slaves of Englishmen.
He added. “You (Dost Mazari) are a traitor and a slave.”
آپ قاسم خان سوری بن بھی نہیں سکتے کیونکہ قاسم خان سوری بننے کے لیے خون میں وفا، بہادری، جذبہ، دھرتی ماں سے محبت، غلامی سے نفرت، ذہنی آزادی، زندہ ضمیر چاہیے ہوتاہے۔ آپ نے ووٹ اور ڈپٹی اسپیکر شپ عمران خان کےنام پر لی اور ضمیر فرنگیوں کے غلاموں کو بیچ دیا۔ آپ ضمیر فروش اور غلام ہیں۔ https://t.co/iNteulFDAa— Qasim Khan Suri (@QasimKhanSuri) April 7, 2022