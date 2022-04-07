Qasim Suri, Dost Mazari engaged in a war of words on Twitter

Qasim Suri and Dost Mazari engaged in a war of words on Twitter!



The deputy speakers of the National Assembly and the Punjab Assembly got into a heated argument on Twitter over their respective decisions of assembly sessions.

Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari labeled PM Imran Khan a traitor in his tweet and said that he refused to become Qasim Khan Suri and he could not commit treason against the constitution.

میں نے قاسم سوری بننے سے انکار کردیا ہے۔

میں آئینی سے غداری کا مرتکب نہیں ہوسکتا۔عمران خان مجھ ہر چاہے غداری کا لیبل لگادیں۔ — Dost Muhammad Mazari (@DostM_Mazari) April 6, 2022

National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri responded in a tweet saying, “You (Dost Mazari) could not become Qasim Khan Suri because to become Suri you need loyalty, bravery, passion, love of the motherland, hatred of slavery, freedom of mind and living conscience.”

He went on to add that Dost Mazari and others took the oath and got the slot of deputy speakership in the name of Imran Khan and sold it to the slaves of Englishmen.

He added. “You (Dost Mazari) are a traitor and a slave.”