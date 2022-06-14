Oyeyeah
Latest News

Qatar Airways flight makes emergency landing at Karachi Airport

According to details, the engine of the Boeing 777 encountered an issue near the Pakistan-Iran border

OyeYeah News    By Saman Siddiqui7 views
posted on
qatar airways flightQatar Airways flight makes emergency landing at Karachi Airport | OyeYeah News
Views

Qatar Airways flight made an emergency landing at Karachi Airport on Tuesday morning.

As reported the Qatar Airways flight QR-629 with around 200 passengers on board had to make an emergency landing after it developed some technical glitch in the engine yet to be ascertained.

Published Earlier:

A Qatar Airways flight was en route to Doha from Lahore.

The captain asked permission to make an emergency landing at the Jinnah International Airport in Karachi after it developed a fault.

According to details, the engine of the Boeing 777 encountered an issue near the Pakistan-Iran border after which the flight was diverted to Karachi after the nod of the Air Traffic Controller.

the authorSaman Siddiqui
Saman Siddiqui, A freelance journalist with a Master’s Degree in Mass Communication and MS in Peace and Conflict Studies. Associated with the media industry since 2006. Experience in various capacities including Program Host, Researcher, News Producer, Documentary Making, Voice Over, Content Writing Copy Editing, and Blogging, and currently associated with OyeYeah since 2018, working as an Editor.
All posts bySaman Siddiqui

You Might Also Like

Recommended For You