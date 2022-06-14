Qatar Airways flight makes emergency landing at Karachi Airport

Qatar Airways flight made an emergency landing at Karachi Airport on Tuesday morning.

As reported the Qatar Airways flight QR-629 with around 200 passengers on board had to make an emergency landing after it developed some technical glitch in the engine yet to be ascertained.

A Qatar Airways flight was en route to Doha from Lahore.

The captain asked permission to make an emergency landing at the Jinnah International Airport in Karachi after it developed a fault.

According to details, the engine of the Boeing 777 encountered an issue near the Pakistan-Iran border after which the flight was diverted to Karachi after the nod of the Air Traffic Controller.