Oyeyeah
Latest News

Queen Elizabeth II, 95, tests positive for COVID-19

The Buckingham Palace said that the 95-year-old queen has tested positive for Covid-19 and is experiencing mild, cold-like symptoms.

OyeYeah News    By Saman Siddiqui16 views
posted on
Views

Britan’s Queen Elizabeth II, 95, has tested positive for COVID-19.

Buckingham Palace in a statement on Sunday night shared the development.

Published Earlier:

The monarch is experiencing “mild cold-like symptoms” but expects to continue “light duties” at Windsor over the coming week, the palace said in a statement.

“She will continue to receive medical attention and will follow all the appropriate guidelines,” it added.

Queen’s eldest son and heir to the British throne, the Prince of Wales, tested positive on 10 February, after meeting her on 8 February.

However, the sovereign made clear in the statement opening up on her diagnosis she will continue to carry out “light duties” while self-isolating at Windsor Castle.

According to the British media reports, Queen is expected to hold her weekly meeting with Prime Minister Boris Johnson despite having recently tested positive for COVID-19.

Shortly after the diagnosis, British Queen Elizabeth II shared her first statement on Sunday praising the British women’s curling team for their Olympic gold medal in Beijing.

 

The development comes as the UK has waived COVID restrictions however the concerns for people contracting the virus are still grave.

Messages Of ‘God Save The Queen’  are pouring in on social media following Queen Elizabeth’s diagnosis. 

There are growing concerns after frail Queen Elizabeth contracts covid-19.

 

British PM Boris Johnson also wished the queen a speedy recovery. “I’m sure I speak for everyone in wishing Her Majesty The Queen a swift recovery from Covid and a rapid return to vibrant good health,” Johnson said in a tweet.

 

the authorSaman Siddiqui
Saman Siddiqui, A freelance journalist with a Master’s Degree in Mass Communication and MS in Peace and Conflict Studies. Associated with the media industry since 2006. Experience in various capacities including Program Host, Researcher, News Producer, Documentary Making, Voice Over, Content Writing Copy Editing, and Blogging, and currently associated with OyeYeah since 2018, working as an Editor.
All posts bySaman Siddiqui

You Might Also Like

Recommended For You