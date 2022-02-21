Queen Elizabeth II, 95, tests positive for COVID-19

Queen’s eldest son and heir to the British throne, the Prince of Wales, tested positive on 10 February, after meeting her on 8 February.

However, the sovereign made clear in the statement opening up on her diagnosis she will continue to carry out “light duties” while self-isolating at Windsor Castle.

According to the British media reports, Queen is expected to hold her weekly meeting with Prime Minister Boris Johnson despite having recently tested positive for COVID-19.

Shortly after the diagnosis, British Queen Elizabeth II shared her first statement on Sunday praising the British women’s curling team for their Olympic gold medal in Beijing.

The Queen has sent a message of congratulations to @TeamGB’s curling teams following their success at #Beijing2022#TeamGB — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) February 20, 2022

The development comes as the UK has waived COVID restrictions however the concerns for people contracting the virus are still grave.

Messages Of ‘God Save The Queen’ are pouring in on social media following Queen Elizabeth’s diagnosis.

There are growing concerns after frail Queen Elizabeth contracts covid-19.

All thoughts and hopes for a speedy recovery for Her Majesty The Queen #GodSavetheQueen pic.twitter.com/MEozrQBy2X — CountessCommonwealth (@CountessCommon1) February 20, 2022

British PM Boris Johnson also wished the queen a speedy recovery. “I’m sure I speak for everyone in wishing Her Majesty The Queen a swift recovery from Covid and a rapid return to vibrant good health,” Johnson said in a tweet.