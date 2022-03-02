Quetta: At least 3 killed, scores injured in a blast on Fatima Jinnah Road

At least three people have been killed and more than 20 injured in a blast in Quetta on Wednesday evening.

As being reported, a blast occurred on Fatima Jinnah Road, in Quetta near a police mobile.

A DSP ranked police officer has been martyred in the blast.

According to the witnesses, nearby shops caught fire after the blast.

Police and other law enforcement agencies have reached the spot and investigations are underway.

Following the incident, Fatima Jinnah Road and its surrounding streets have been cordoned off and closed for traffic.

The Deputy Inspector-General (DIG) Quetta Fida Hassan said that all the injured people have been shifted to Quetta’s Civil Hospital.

The officials are yet to determine the nature of the blast.

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo has strongly condemned the incident and directed hospitals in the provincial capital to impose an emergency.

This is a developing story.