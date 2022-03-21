Oyeyeah
Pakistan Railways retired employees still await for pension despite passing of 21 days of March

According to sources, more than one lakh retired employees of Pakistan Railways are deprived of their pensions.

Pakistan Railways retired employees still await for pension despite the passing of 21 days of March.

As being reported, retired officers and employees of Railways belonging to eight divisions across the country from Grade 1 to 21  are facing severe difficulties due to non-receipt of pension money.

According to sources, around 150,000 Railways pensioners from across the country have not been able to receive their payments.

While several serving employees still have not been given their general provident (GP) funds for months.

Sources said that this is for the first time in the history of the country that the railway pensioners have not been able to get their pensions even after passing the 21st date.

The retired employees have demanded immediate payment of their pensions from Railway Minister Azam Swati.

