New “heavy to very heavy’ rains prediction for Karachi from July 14 to 17

New “heavy to very heavy” rains prediction has been issued for Karachi from July 14 to 17!

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) in a press release on Tuesday, has warned the masses that “monsoon currents from the Bay of Bengal are continuously penetrating upper and central parts of the country, while another strong monsoon low-pressure area (LPA) is likely to approach Sindh on July 14 (Thursday)”.

The PMD has also predicted that rains will not only hit Sindh but will also be experienced in Balochistan and South Punjab.

“Under the influence of this weather system, more widespread intermittent heavy to very heavy rain-wind/thundershowers are expected in Karachi, Hyderabad Thatta, Badin, Shaheed Benazirabad, Dadu, Tharparkar, Umerkot, Sanghar, Mirpurkhas, Mithi, Jamshoro, Nosheroferoze, Larkana, Jaccobabad, Ghotki, Sukkur, Khairpur, Shikarpur, Qambar Shahdadkot, Kashmore, Zhob, Ziarat, Barkhan, Loralai, Bolan, Kohlu, Kalat, Khuzdar, Lasbella, Awaran, Naseerabad, Jaffarabad, Jhal Magsi, Dera Bugti, Sibbi, Panjgur, Turbat, and Pasni from July 14 to 17.”

The first spell of monsoon rains wreaked havoc on the provincial capital and brought life to a standstill due to the accumulation of water on the roads and low-lying areas.