Ramadan crescent sighted in Saudi Arabia, UAE and other countries

Ramadan crescent has been sighted in Saudi Arabia, UAE, and other countries on Friday evening.

The Holy month of Ramadan in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and several other countries will start on Saturday, April 2.

The following countries will also start their Ramadan on Saturday, as they align themselves with the Saudi Arabian moon sighting: Afghanistan, Albania, Armenia, Austria, Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Belgium, Bolivia, Bulgaria, Burkina Faso, Chechnia, Denmark, Finland, Georgia, Hungary, Iceland, Iraq (Sunnis follow Saudi), Italy, Japan, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kuwait, Kyrgyzstan, Lebanon, Mauritania, the Netherlands, Palestine, Qatar, Romania, Russia, Singapore, Sudan, Sweden, Switzerland, Syria, Taiwan, Tajikistan, Tatarstan, Togo, Turkmenistan, UAE, Uzbekistan, and Yemen.

In Pakistan, the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee will meet on Saturday, April 2 evening to sight the Ramadan moon.

Ramadan 2022 is likely to start in Pakistan on April 3 as per the MET department’s prediction.

 

