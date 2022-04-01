Ramadan crescent sighted in Saudi Arabia, UAE and other countries

Ramadan crescent has been sighted in Saudi Arabia, UAE, and other countries on Friday evening.

The Holy month of Ramadan in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and several other countries will start on Saturday, April 2.

BREAKING NEWS: The Crescent of #Ramadan 1443/ 2022 was SEEN in multiple Locations in Saudi Arabia, subsequently 1st Ramadan 1443 will be on Saturday, 2nd April 2022. pic.twitter.com/lqczGC59rF — Haramain Sharifain (@hsharifain) April 1, 2022

The following countries will also start their Ramadan on Saturday, as they align themselves with the Saudi Arabian moon sighting: Afghanistan, Albania, Armenia, Austria, Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Belgium, Bolivia, Bulgaria, Burkina Faso, Chechnia, Denmark, Finland, Georgia, Hungary, Iceland, Iraq (Sunnis follow Saudi), Italy, Japan, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kuwait, Kyrgyzstan, Lebanon, Mauritania, the Netherlands, Palestine, Qatar, Romania, Russia, Singapore, Sudan, Sweden, Switzerland, Syria, Taiwan, Tajikistan, Tatarstan, Togo, Turkmenistan, UAE, Uzbekistan, and Yemen.

In Pakistan, the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee will meet on Saturday, April 2 evening to sight the Ramadan moon.

Ramadan 2022 is likely to start in Pakistan on April 3 as per the MET department’s prediction.