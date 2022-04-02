RamadanMubarak: Pakistan to observe first Roza on April 3

Pakistan to observe the first Roza on April 3 after Ramadan moon was sighted in the country on Saturday evening.

Unlike in the past, all the regions of the country start the holy month on the same day.

The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee announced official confirmation of the moon sighting on Saturday evening.

Chairman Central Ruet-i-Hilal Committee Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad presided over the meeting in Peshawar.

The first day of Ramazan for the year 1443 Hijri will begin on Sunday, April 3, Maulana Azad announced after the meeting.

“May Allah make this month a blessing for us,” the chairman of the committee said, adding that the entire country will observe the holy month together from tomorrow (April 3).

Consequently, Taraweeh’s prayers begin tonight (Saturday) across the country.

Maulana Khabeer said the moon was sighted in Lahore, Narowal, Islamabad, Sialkot, Kasur, Pakpattan, Kharian, Karak, and other places, while a substantial number of people also reported that they had seen the moon.