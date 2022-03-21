Oyeyeah
Ramazan 2022 likely to start from April 3 in Pakistan

However, the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee of Pakistan will make the final announcement of the Ramazan moon sighting.

By Saman Siddiqui
Ramazan 2022 is likely to start from April 3 in Pakistan!

The Meteorological Office on Monday has predicted that said there are chances of the sighting of the Ramazan crescent on April 2, 2022.

Hence the first of the holy month (1443 Hijri) is likely to fall on the following day, April 3, 2022.

The new moon would be 31 hours and 32 minutes old in Islamabad on April 2 and barring some parts where the weather would be partly cloudy, there would be clear skies elsewhere in the country on that day, the MET department predicts. 

However, the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee of Pakistan will make the final announcement of the Ramazan moon sighting.

Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee is headed by Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad assisted by 150 observatories of the Pakistan Meteorological Department.

