Rana Sanaullah warns of governor’s rule in Punjab

"The summary to impose governor's rule is being drafted, and I — personally — have started work on it," Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah

OyeYeah News    By Saman Siddiqui
Federal minister Rana SanaullahFederal minister Rana Sanaullah at a press conference | OyeYeah News
Rana Sanaullah warns of the governor’s rule in Punjab!

The development comes on Monday following the Supreme Court orders to remove Hamza Shehbaz as the chief minister and signaled the appointment of Imran Khan-backed Pervez Elahi for the top office.

While speaking at a press briefing on Wednesday in Islamabad, Federal minister Rana Sanaullah said Interior Ministry has started working on imposing Governor Rule in Punjab.

The interior minister said if his entry into Punjab is to be banned by the PTI, it might lead to the imposition of the governor’s rule in Pakistan’s most populated province.

“The summary to impose governor’s rule is being drafted, and I — personally — have started work on it,” Rana Sanaullah said.

The interior minister said that the ongoing situation was a matter of concern for the entire nation and that the dollar was strengthening quickly against the rupee.

Referring to the apex court’s judgment and the PTI’s constant protests against the government, he added “When such events take place, the situation will be what it is.”

