Oyeyeah
Latest News

Rangers release journalist, social media activist Arsalan Khan

He has been told to make himself available for investigations into the charges for which he was picked up by Rangers.

OyeYeah News    By NewsDesk82 views
posted on
Views

Rangers have released journalist and social media activist Arsalan Khan.

Arsalan Khan was taken away from his home in Karachi in the wee hours of Friday morning.

Published Earlier:

Later, Sindh Rangers confirmed taking Arsalan into custody.

According to a statement issued by the Sindh Rangers spokesperson, the Karachi-based social media activist was arrested on an intelligence report regarding his “links with a terrorist organisation”.

“During the interrogation, it was found that the accused had received financial assistance from a terrorist organization,” the statement read.

Arsalan Khan has been associated with different broadcasts in the past and is currently active on Twitter.

He is currently associated with a civil society organisation called Karachi Bachao Tehreek (KBT).

Journalists, civil society and politicians denounce the arrest of social media activist on Twitter timeline:

 

 

the authorNewsDesk
All posts byNewsDesk

You Might Also Like

Recommended For You