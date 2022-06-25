Rangers release journalist, social media activist Arsalan Khan

Rangers have released journalist and social media activist Arsalan Khan.

Arsalan Khan was taken away from his home in Karachi in the wee hours of Friday morning.

Later, Sindh Rangers confirmed taking Arsalan into custody.

According to a statement issued by the Sindh Rangers spokesperson, the Karachi-based social media activist was arrested on an intelligence report regarding his “links with a terrorist organisation”.

“During the interrogation, it was found that the accused had received financial assistance from a terrorist organization,” the statement read.

Arsalan Khan has been associated with different broadcasts in the past and is currently active on Twitter.

He is currently associated with a civil society organisation called Karachi Bachao Tehreek (KBT).

Journalists, civil society and politicians denounce the arrest of social media activist on Twitter timeline:

جبراً اُٹھائے گئے ارسلان صاحب کی اہلیہ کا ویڈیو پیغام سنا۔ اُنھیں یہ بتایا گیا”یہ سوشل میڈیا پر بہت بولتے اور لکھتے ہیں “۔ بولنا اور لکھنا جرم نہیں ، جرم کسی شہری کو زبردستی اغوا اور گمشدہ کرنا ہے۔#ارسلان_خان_کو_رہا_کرو — Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar (@Mustafa_PPP) June 24, 2022