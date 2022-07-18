Reham Khan links PML-N’s humiliating defeat to Pervez Elahi’s imprecated curses

Reham Khan has linked PML-N’s humiliating defeat to Pervez Elahi’s imprecated curses!

The former journalist and the ex-wife of PTI Chairman Imran Khan had a go at the PML-N on Twitter on Monday morning.

She was hinting in sarcastic way at PML-Q leader Pervaiz Elahi, who suffered injuries in scuffle between treasury and opposition benches on June 16, and cursed his opponents.

“I’ve heard that Pervez Elahi imprecated curses on the PML-N,” Reham Khan tweeted.

سنا ہے مسلم لیگ ن کو چوہدری پرویز الہی کی بددعا لگ گئی ہے. 😜 — Reham Khan (@RehamKhan1) July 17, 2022

“Is PML-N going to continue to follow their political gurus on media? Will they now see sense? I for one will not be holding my breath. Rank and file in PML-N assigned to find who messed it up […] errr I think it’s the leadership,” she said in her later tweet.