Senator Rehman Malik passes away in Islamabad

Senator Rehman Malik passed away on Wednesday aged 70.



Senior PPP leader and the former interior minister had been admitted to hospital earlier this month in critical condition amid COVID complications.

According to his spokesperson, Riaz Ahmad Turi, Malik had been hospitalised in Islamabad due to COVID-19 and his lungs had been severely affected.

He is survived by his widow and two sons.

Rehman Malik served as the interior minister of the country from 2008 to 2013.

He was among one of the closest aides of former prime minister Benazir Bhutto.

Following the news of his demise condolence messages are pouring in on social media.

“I am deeply saddened by the demise of former interior minister Rehman Malik. May Allah forgive him and grant patience to his family,” PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal wrote on Twitter.

سابق وزیر داخلہ رحمن ملک کے انتقال پہ دلی صدمہ ہوا- اللہ تعالی ان کی مغفرت فرمائے اور ان کے اہل خانہ کو صبر جمیل عطا فرمائے آمین! pic.twitter.com/rCiz3WL6Pw — Ahsan Iqbal (@betterpakistan) February 22, 2022

MPA Sindh Assembly Mumtaz Ali Chandio, in a tweet, said, “Deeply saddened to hear of the sudden demise of Senator #RehmanMalik. A huge loss indeed. May Allah SWT rest his soul in peace. Heartfelt condolences to the family”

Deeply saddened to hear of sudden demise of Senator #RehmanMalik. A huge loss indeed. May Allah swt rest his soul in peace. Heartfelt condolences to the family. pic.twitter.com/vXH8jJGoE0 — Mumtaz Ali Chandio PPP (@mumtazchandiomp) February 22, 2022

Many took to social media to extend their condolences.

Very sad to hear or the demise of Senator #RehmanMalik sahib May he Rest In Peace. Thoughts and Prayers are with the family. pic.twitter.com/vlIcnXvNj1 — Javed Malik (@JavedMalik) February 22, 2022