Senator Rehman Malik passes away in Islamabad

The PPP senator had been hospitalised and had developed COVID-related complications

By Saman Siddiqui
Senator Rehman Malik passed away on Wednesday aged 70.

Senior PPP leader and the former interior minister had been admitted to hospital earlier this month in critical condition amid COVID complications.

According to his spokesperson, Riaz Ahmad Turi, Malik had been hospitalised in Islamabad due to COVID-19 and his lungs had been severely affected.

Published Earlier:

He is survived by his widow and two sons. 

Rehman Malik served as the interior minister of the country from 2008 to 2013.

He was among one of the closest aides of former prime minister Benazir Bhutto.

Following the news of his demise condolence messages are pouring in on social media. 

“I am deeply saddened by the demise of former interior minister Rehman Malik. May Allah forgive him and grant patience to his family,” PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal wrote on Twitter.

MPA Sindh Assembly Mumtaz Ali Chandio, in a tweet, said, “Deeply saddened to hear of the sudden demise of Senator #RehmanMalik. A huge loss indeed. May Allah SWT rest his soul in peace. Heartfelt condolences to the family”

 

Many took to social media to extend their condolences.

 

Saman Siddiqui, A freelance journalist with a Master’s Degree in Mass Communication and MS in Peace and Conflict Studies. Associated with the media industry since 2006. Experience in various capacities including Program Host, Researcher, News Producer, Documentary Making, Voice Over, Content Writing Copy Editing, and Blogging, and currently associated with OyeYeah since 2018, working as an Editor.
