Renowned historian of Medina Dr Khalid Muhammad Hamid al-Ridwani passed away today.

As reported, his funeral prayer was held after Asar and was laid to rest in Jannat al-Baqi.

Dr Khalid Muhammad al-Ridwani has authored more than 10 books based on the history of Madinah al-Munawara and Makkah al-Mukarramah.

Unfortunately, none of his books has been translated into English.