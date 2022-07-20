Repeat of Sindh House: Imran Khan alleges PPP Co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari bribing his MPAs

It’s a “Repeat of Sindh House,” alleges PTI chairman Imran Khan!

In a series of tweets, the former prime minister alleges that PPP Co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari is bribing his MPAs.

“Today Lahore is seeing a repeat of the Sindh House horse trading that happened in Islamabad with up to Rs500m being offered to buy MPAs. The main architect behind this is Asif Zardari who gets NRO (national reconciliation ordinance) for his corruption and purchases people with looted wealth. He should be jailed,” the former prime minister tweeted.



Imran said that attempts to purchase MPA loyalties were not only an attack on democracy, but also on society’s moral fabric.



“Had SC (Supreme Court) taken action & debarred these turncoats for life it would have acted as a deterrent. Don’t handlers of US regime change conspiracy’s imported govt. realise severe damage being done to the nation?” he questioned.

This is not only an attack on our democracy but also on moral fabric of our society. Had SC taken action & debarred these turncoats for life it would have acted as deterrent. Don't Handlers of US regime change conspiracy's Imported govt realise severe damage being done to nation? — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) July 20, 2022

He went on to say, “After Federal govt. toppled with stolen money from Sindh & NRO2 achieved, Certified Criminal Asif Zardari in cahoots with Sharif mafia now seeking to steal Punjab ppl’s mandate by trying to purchase MPAs. Want to ask Honourable SC are they not cognisant of the damage being wreaked?”

“Isn’t the destruction of our democracy, Constitution & nation’s morality a fit case for Suo Moto action? Are the “Neutrals” not realizing how our beloved country is literally being destroyed on all fronts by the Imported govt brought in through US regime change conspiracy?” he added.