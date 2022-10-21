Oyeyeah
“I will not take extension, retiring in 5 weeks,” COAS General Bajwa

The government earlier announced that the appointment of COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa's successor will be made in due course and according to the Constitution.

“I will not take an extension, I am retiring in five weeks,” Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa said on Friday.

The extended term of COAS  Bajwa is ending on November 29.

As reported, Army Chief Gen Bajwa met senior journalists on Friday. COAS told them he will not take any extension and will retire in five weeks.

According to sources quoted by news media, COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa Friday said he would not take an extension and retire after five weeks.

“The army will not play any role in politics,” the sources quoted COAS as saying.

On the other hand, PTI Chairman Imran Khan called for deferring the appointment, saying the incumbent rulers are not qualified to take a decision in this regard.

 

 

