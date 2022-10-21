“I will not take extension, retiring in 5 weeks,” COAS General Bajwa

“I will not take an extension, I am retiring in five weeks,” Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa said on Friday.

“The army will not play any role in politics,” the sources quoted COAS as saying.

The government earlier announced that the appointment of COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa’s successor will be made in due course and according to the Constitution.

On the other hand, PTI Chairman Imran Khan called for deferring the appointment, saying the incumbent rulers are not qualified to take a decision in this regard.