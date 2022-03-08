Ripples in PTI Politics; Top PTI leaders seek Usman Buzdar’s dismissal as CM Punjab

Ripples in PTI Politics; Top Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders seek Usman Buzdar’s dismissal as CM Punjab, an insider source claims.

Sources privy to the development have revealed that the chief minister Punjab Usman Buzdar had tendered his resignation to prime minister Imran Khan.

However, PM Imran Khan refused to accept his resignation and directed him to continue working in the same capacity.

PM Imran Khan had summoned a meeting with the lawmakers to listen to their reservation from at 3:30 pm today.

Sources claimed that PTI members including a few ministers are backing the removal of Usman Buzdar.

As per the source, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry, Defence Minister Pervez Khattak, and Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar are among those who seek Usman Buzdar’s dismissal as CM Punjab.

On the other hand, Punjab Governor Chaudhary Sarwar and Sindh Governor Imran Ismail also wish to see a change in the province’s top office.

“Federal ministers will present their views to Prime Minister Imran Khan today,” the source said, adding that “The PM will decide on the next course of action after assessing the overall political situation.”

PM is also expected to meet former Punjab minister and disgruntled PTI leader Aleem Khan as well.

Former Punjab minister Aleem Khan a day earlier announced to join Jahangir Khan Tareen (JKT) group.

Sources divulged to the TV channel that Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry and Sindh Governor Imran Ismail met with Aleem Khan at his residence in Islamabad and conveyed the prime minister’s message for the meeting.

As per the source, Aleem Khan responded that he will first hold consultations with estranged PTI leader Jahangir Tareen who is currently in London for medical treatment, then he would meet the prime minister.

Aleem Khan will leave for London today where he would hold consultations with Jahangir Tareen on a string of important political issues, according to the news source.

On the other hand, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail and Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry had a meeting with PM Imran Khan on Tuesday.

Imran Ismail said that Aleem Khan, Jahangir Tareen, and the rest of the party members are PTI’s assets.

He added that all party matters would be resolved at today’s meeting.

“Aleem Khan is as enthusiastic about the party as he was yesterday. There may be some resentment over issues, but they will be resolved,” said Ismail.

After the meeting, Ismail and Chaudhry gave a message to PTI leader Aleem Khan on behalf of PM Imran.

Though no final decision has yet been taken, the source claims that Chief Minister Usman Buzdar may be replaced by Ch. Pervez Elahi in a bid to defeat the vote of no confidence.

Buzdar met PM and the latter will meet PML (Q) leadership, tonight. In case this happens MQM (P) will stay with the government, source claims.