Roof of PC Hotel Karachi’s lobby collapsed leaving two dead and three injured

The roof of PC Hotel Karachi’s lobby collapsed leaving one dead and three injured on Thursday evening.



As reported, two people were killed and three others were injured when a part of the false ceiling of the five-star hotel collapsed in Karachi.

According to the Police, the incident was initially reported as an accident but is being investigated.

The five-star hotel has its own security staff, while the Police, Rangers, and rescue teams rushed to the spot after the incident was reported.



The bodies of the deceased and injured were shifted to Jinnah Hospital Karachi.



According to Jinnah Hospital chief Dr. Shahid Rasool, two people were killed and a man and two women were injured when a false ceiling of a hotel lobby collapsed.

Dr. Shahid Rasool informed that both the deceased were employees of the hotel.

The condition of one of the injured is critical.