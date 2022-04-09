Rumours regarding top military official removal declared baseless!

Top sources have refuted the rumors that Prime Minister Imran Khan signed orders to sack COAS.

On Saturday night, amid all the political crisis country witnessed, Prime Minister Imran Khan has also dismissed reports claiming that he has removed Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

On the other hand, the Inter-Services Public Relations cleared the air by saying that rumours regarding top military officials as baseless.

Sources said that PM Imran Khan, in a conversation with senior journalists, said that he has no plans to make changes to the defence department.

“There was neither any talk of dismissing the army chief nor was this on the cards,” PM Imran told journalists.

“I will do my job as per the law and in line with the Constitution,” the PM was quoted as saying by the news source.

Twitter timeline saw numerous sources trying to take credit for breaking the news that PM Imran Khan has fired COAS.

انتہائی اہم سرکاری زریعے نے چیف آف آرمی اسٹاف کی برطرفی کی خبر کی بھر پور تردید کی ہے — Kamran Khan (@AajKamranKhan) April 9, 2022

Islamabad High Court is taking up petition for restraining PM Imran Khan to remove army chief. — Hasnaat Malik (@HasnaatMalik) April 9, 2022

اسلام آباد ہائی کورٹ میں وزیراعظم کو آرمی چیف کی برطرفی سے روکنے کے لیے دائر درخواست پر جلد سماعت شروع ہونے کا امکان — Kamran Yousaf (@Kamran_Yousaf) April 9, 2022

Meanwhile, Islamabad High Court (IHC) is set to take up a petition on Saturday night, asking the court to restrain Prime Minister Imran Khan from de-notifying General Qamar Jawed Bajwa as the chief of army staff (COAS).

IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah reached the premises, and the Dawn correspondent inside courtroom number 1 made the confirmation.

A petition was filed by Advocate Adnan Iqbal under Article 199 of the Constitution and mentioned the Federation of Pakistan, Government of Pakistan, Prime Minister Imran Khan, President Dr. Arif Alvi, Ministry of Law, and the secretary of the Ministry of Defence as respondents.

The petitioner quoted that he was was filing the petition to “uphold the enforcement and mandatory constitutional provision with regard to identification of term” of the COAS.

Islamabad High Court’s doors are also being opened on the instructions of IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah, sources said.